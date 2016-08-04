Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz joined the Pirates in Atlanta on Wednesday, and the team would activate him later this week if C Francisco Cervelli still can't play due to a possible concussion. Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis last week.

RHP Tyler Glasnow (right shoulder discomfort) threw a side session Tuesday and reported no problems He will throw again on the side and pitch a simulated game before being activated.

C Francisco Cervelli is being monitored for a concussion after he was hit in the head by an off-speed pitch from Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz on Tuesday. Cervelli didn't start Wednesday. The Pirates brought in C Elias Diaz from Triple-A Indianapolis and will activate him later this week if Cervelli still can't play.