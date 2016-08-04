Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz joined the Pirates in Atlanta on Wednesday, and the team would activate him later this week if C Francisco Cervelli still can't play due to a possible concussion. Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis last week.

C Elias Diaz was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis but will not be added to the roster unless Francisco Cervelli cannot play. Diaz played one game July 24 against Philadelphia and went 0-for-4 with an RBI.

LHP Jeff Locke was knocked out Wednedsay after 4 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks, with only one strikeout. The outing put Locke's spot in the rotation in jeopardy but manager Clint Hurdle would not say after the game if Locke would take his regular turn.

RHP Tyler Glasnow (right shoulder discomfort) threw a side session Tuesday and reported no problems He will throw again on the side and pitch a simulated game before being activated.

RHP Tyler Glasnow (right shoulder discomfort) pitched a successful side session Tuesday. He will throw another later this week and a simulated game before he will be added to the roster. Glasnow is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts for the Pirates, the last coming July 23 against the Phillies.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (0-1, 4.22 ERA) makes his return to the mound Thursday after being struck by a pitch in the face May 23 by Colorado's Jordan Lyles. In four rehab starts, Vogelsong was 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA. He will be making his third start of the season and his first against Atlanta. Vogelsong is 2-3 with a 5.08 ERA in eight career appearances (five starts) against the Braves.

C Francisco Cervelli is being monitored for a concussion after he was hit in the head by an off-speed pitch from Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz on Tuesday. Cervelli didn't start Wednesday. The Pirates brought in C Elias Diaz from Triple-A Indianapolis and will activate him later this week if Cervelli still can't play.

C Francisco Cervelli did not play Wednesday. The team is monitoring him for a possible concussion after Cervelli was struck in the head by an off-speed pitch thrown by Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz. Cervelli is listed as day-to-day.

LF Matt Joyce celebrated his 32nd birthday Wednesday by hitting a three-run homer, his 11th of the season. Five of his 11 homers have been three-run shots. He is 7-for-16 on his birthday, but had never homered. It was the 26th time a Pittsburgh player had homered on his birthday since 1913. Joyce also threw out a runner at the plate, the 25th outfield assist of the year for the Pirates.