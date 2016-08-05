Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz, summoned by the Pirates to serve as backup in case C Francisco Cervelli landed on the disabled list, was sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. He never was added to the major league roster this week. Diaz played one game July 24 against Philadelphia and went 0-for-4 with an RBI.

3B Jung Ho Kang had the first two-error game of his career, and it led to four unearned runs. Kang had three errors in the three-game series with Atlanta. He entered the series with only three errors this season.

RHP Wilfredo Boscan was released Thursday to clear room on the 40-man roster for the return of RHP Ryan Vogelsong from the 60-day disabled list. Boscan appeared in six games for the Pirates, one start, going 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA. Most of his time was spent with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA in 17 games, 16 starts.

INF Max Moroff was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Moroff appeared in two games with the Pirates, striking out in both of his at-bats.

RHP Jameson Taillon (2-2, 3.52 ERA) with make his ninth career start Friday when the Pirates open a six-game homestand with a game against the Reds. Taillon, the team's first-round draft pick in 2010, has allowed seven earned runs and no walks over his past four starts. The Pirates have won four of his past five starts. Taillon will be facing the Reds for the first time in his career.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday and made his first start since being hit in the face with a pitch on May 23. He worked an efficient six innings at Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six. Vogelsong received no decision, but he probably ensured himself another start when he spot comes up again in the rotation.

C Francisco Cervelli did not start Thursday but avoided a trip to the disabled list. Cervelli was struck by a pitch in the head Tuesday and was tested for a concussion. The team had Elias Diaz on hand if needed, but he was never activated and was sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis. Cervelli was well enough to pinch-hit in the ninth inning, and he grounded out.