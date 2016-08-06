Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jameson Taillon got past a 27-pitch first inning in which he gave up Cincinnati's first run to turn in a strong performance. He pitched six innings, giving up one run on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts. While he got a no-decision -- and is still looking for his first win at PNC Park -- he said he felt good in his fifth straight outing pitching at least six innings. He threw 102 pitches. "It's been fun to watch," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Another step in his development, to go back out there in the sixth inning, just over 100 pitches."

2B Josh Harrison batted leadoff. He was 1-for-4, but he got the Pirates' first hit, a single to left with two outs in the third -- though he was picked off -- and made several sterling fielding plays, including going deep behind second to get to a Eugenio Suarez grounder and throw him out to lead off the second.

LHP Tony Watson (2-3) got the win with an inning of work despite giving up the tying run in the ninth. It could have been worse. After he walked Eugenio Suarez to start the inning, Tucker Barthart lofted a bunt attempt toward the first-base line. Watson dove to try to catch it on the fly. The ball went off of his glove, but C Francisco Servelli pounced on the ball, throwing out Barnhart keeping Suarez from advancing past second. "We knew he was probably bunting," Watson said. "I was just trying to get an out any way I could. I wasn't sure what Suarez was doing at first. Maybe I had a double-play chance if I catch it. I laid out, hit off the glove. I saw it rolling (toward) the dugout. (Cervelli) made a nice play to get the guy."

RF Gregory Polanco was not in the lineup for the second straight game, although he pinch-hit in both games. Manager Clint Hurdle said Polanco has left shoulder discomfort that limits his throwing but not his hitting. Friday, Polanco was intentionally walked in the eighth.

RHP Tyler Glasnow, on the DL because of a triceps injury, is scheduled to throw in the bullpen Saturday. He previously has been limited to his fastball, but manager Clint Hurdle said Glasnow will use all of his pitches in the bullpen session.

CF Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup after being benched for the duration of the three-game series in Atlanta, a tactic to help boost his play after he entered Friday batting .241. In the first, he reached on a throwing error but was stranded. In the fourth, he walked after fouling a ball off of the top of his left foot and receiving some medical attention, but was out at second on a double play. He walked again in the sixth and stole second before striking out in the seventh. McCutchen, before the game, reiterated that he wasn't happy about being benched but did not want to make waves over it. "Nothing's changed. Just because I'm hitting .240 doesn't mean I'm not Andrew McCutchen," he said. "That's what people need to remember." After the game, manager Clint Hurdle had nothing but nice things to say. "I just liked seeing him in the lineup again," Hurdle said. "I like the way he was using his legs, and I like the energy he took out there in everything he did."

1B Sean Rodriguez was a defensive replacement in the eighth inning, but it was hit bat that made the difference. He hit a 413-foot walk-off homer to lead off the ninth. It was his 11th homer this season, his second career walk-off homer. "It's another cool thing for him this year," manager Clint Hurdle said. "He's done a lot of good things for us. He's tough on himself. He expects a lot of good things to happen." Rodriguez was on an 0-for-10 streak but was not holding back against Ross Ohlendorf. "I'm taking an aggressive swing," he said. "When I try to be too passive, that's when I swing and miss a lot."

1B John Jaso was in the lineup Friday night, albeit hitting sixth rather than leadoff. There was speculation he might be benched after not running out a chopper Thursday that he said he thought was foul but went for a double play.