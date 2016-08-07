Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Curtis Partch was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Partch made 20 appearances throughout his previous two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds in 2013 and 2014. He made one previous appearance for the Pirates this season in a 10-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs on June 19 when he allowed three runs while not retiring a batter.

CF Andrew McCutchen started a second straight game after being benched in each of the previous three games. The former National League MVP went 0-for-2 with two walks Friday.

CF Andrew McCutchen started a second consecutive game after sitting in each of the previous three and went 1-for-3. McCutchen, whose 15 home runs are tied with RF Gregory Polanco for the team lead, has shown flashes of his former brilliance throughout his eighth major league season, but has failed to build much consistency. He is batting .241, the lowest average of his career.

3B David Freese was removed from Saturday's game because of left-elbow discomfort. Jung Ho Hang replaced him in the sixth inning. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said the discomfort stemmed from being hit by a pitch in the third inning.

RHP Ivan Nova made his first start for the Pirates since being acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline. Nova went 7-6 with a 4.90 ERA in 15 starts with the Yankees this season.