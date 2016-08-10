Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer against the Padres on Tuesday, the first time he batted cleanup in the majors. Manager Clint Hurdle said, "I like Polanco in the four (hole) to try something different. Our offense wasn't producing like I feel we're capable of producing." Hurdle planned to make the move last week, but a shoulder injury limited Polanco to a single at-bat in the previous four games.

RHP Curtis Partch rode the Pittsburgh-to-Indianapolis shuttle again Tuesday, getting sent down to the Triple-A Indians so the Pirates could activate RHP Chad Kuhl to start against San Diego. Partch has been with the Pirates three different times this season and eventually was sent back to the minors each time. He last pitched Sunday, allowing both of his inherited runners to score during the Pirates' 7-3 loss to Cincinnati.

RHP Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) threw three innings and 50 pitches during a simulated game Tuesday at PNC Park; he's expected to follow that up with a bullpen session later in the week before he heads out on a rehabilitation assignment. One of the Pirates' top pitching prospects, Glasnow made just two starts in the majors before developing shoulder fatigue.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong makes his first start at PNC Park since getting hit in the face by a Jordan Lyles pitch May 23 against Colorado when he pitches Wednesday against the Padres. Vogelsong was out for 2 1/2 with various facial injuries. He said, "I was pretty determined to get back and not let this thing beat me."

CF Andrew McCutchen rarely has been booed during his eight seasons in Pittsburgh, but he heard some jeering Tuesday night. The former NL MVP is struggling both at the plate and in the field, and manager Clint Hurdle sat him down for a three-game series in Atlanta last week. Tuesday, he came in to make what looked to be a routine play on an Alex Dickerson fly ball in the first, only to have the ball sail over his glove and to the wall on what became a double by Dickerson. He heard more boos when he struck out looking in the bottom of the first, but he reached base the next four times up on a single and three walks.

C Chris Stewart (knee), who last played July 1, caught two innings of the simulated game and also batted against RHP Tyler Glasnow. At one point after hitting a hard line drive, he turned to reporters and jokingly asked them if they noticed the hit. The Pirates haven't said how close Stewart is to returning.