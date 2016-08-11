Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) will throw a side session Thursday at PNC Park before throwing 65 or 70 pitches during a rehabilitation start Sunday at Altoona. One of the Pirates' top pitching prospects, Glasnow went on the disabled list after making only two starts in the majors.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who recently turned 39, lowered his ERA to 2.67 on Wednesday by limiting the Padres to two unearned runs over six innings. However, Vogelsong's own throwing error led to San Diego's two-run second inning. Since returning last Thursday from severe facial injuries that kept him out for 2 1/2 months, Vogelsong has permitted one earned runs in 12 innings, striking out 11 and walking two. Shortstop Jordy Mercer said, "If any young pitcher wants to watch how it's done, that's how it's done. Obviously his stuff isn't what it used to be and his velo (velocity) isn't what it used to be, but if you can locate and work both sides of the plate and keep them off-balance, it's fun to watch. ... He got hit in the face, so to come back and do what he's been doing, it's pretty special."

C Chris Stewart (knee) begins a rehabilitation assignment Friday at Double-A Altoona. Stewart has been out since July 1 with left knee pain.

C Francisco Cervelli was lifted after four innings of Tuesday night's game against the Padres with left wrist discomfort, but manager Clint Hurdle offered no other details after the game. Cervelli, who walked in his only at-bat, is 4-for-11 (.364) in his last five games. Cervelli was on the disabled list from June 11 through July with a broken bone in that wrist.

1B John Jaso didn't start against the Padres on Wednesday, one night after he bruised and blackened an eye during a collision at the plate. According to the Pirates medical staff, he is displaying no concussion symptoms.