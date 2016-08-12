Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang was honored Thursday with bobblehead doll giveaway, even though he is being investigated in Chicago on a sexual assault claim. Any fan not wanting the bobblehead could request a different giveaway item. Kang is batting .173 over the last month. He didn't play in the game.

RHP Jameson Taillon is learning a lot in his first season in the majors -- namely, how to adjust to hitters. He kept the Padres off-balance Thursday while limiting them to three singles over eight shutouts innings. "The biggest thing (in his first 10 starts) was adjusting from start to start and trying to figure out what hitters are doing with me," he said.

C Francisco Cervelli was held out Thursday, a day after he may have reinjured his left wrist on a swing . Cervelli, who was checked by a doctor Thursday morning, recently missed more than a month of the season with a broken bone in the wrist. "I feel a lot of pain because I had surgery ... and I've been working hard to get it back to 100 percent, and it just went numb (Wednesday)," Cervelli said.

RHP Ivan Nova will make his second start with Pittsburgh on Friday night, against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He beat the Reds 5-3 in his Pittsburgh debut Saturday, giving up three runs and six hits in seven innings. He is 8-6 overall this season with the Yankees and Pirates.

C Eric Fryer, filling in for Cervelli, was 0-for-14 until he had one of the Pirates' four singles in the fourth inning Thursday. He is 8-for-35 with five RBIs in 12 starts with Pittsburgh after being claimed on waivers from the Cardinals.