Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Starling Marte went 1-for-4 with a run on Friday night. Marte has reached base in 16 of his last 17 games, hitting .333 with six doubles, a triple and 10 runs in that span. Marte also threw out Dodgers 2B Chase Utley attempting to advance to second on a fly out to left for his National League-best 13th assist.

SS Jordy Mercer homered and drove in two runs on Friday night. It was the first home run for Mercer since July 9. He has seven this season.

CF Andrew McCutchen homered and sparked the Pirates' win over the Dodgers on Friday night. McCutchen, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, is 8-of-16 (.500) with two homers in his last seven games at Dodger Stadium. This season, McCutchen is hitting .412 with three home runs and six RBIs in five games against the Dodgers, four of those Pittsburgh wins. Overall, he has 16 home runs this season. McCutchen also chased down a second-inning line drive by Yasmani Grandal that could have gone for extra bases. "I thought I had a little bit of a chance," McCutchen said. "I got somewhat of a late break on it, but I was able to make up."

C Chris Stewart was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Altoona. Stewart has been out since July 1 with left knee pain.

C Francisco Cervelli (left wrist discomfort) missed his second straight game on Friday night. Cervelli left Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres after aggravating the surgically repaired wrist taking a swing. Eric Fryer started at Cervelli's position.

RHP Ivan Nova, in his first start against the Dodgers, gave up a run and nine hits with two strikeouts and no walks in 5 1/3 innings. Nova (9-6) is 10-3 in 18 starts against National League clubs. "Pitching in National League ballparks are bigger than the American League, especially in the east, and the defense behind me has allowed me to be more aggressive in the strike zone," said Nova, who has won both of his starts since the Pirates acquired him from the New York Yankees on Aug. 1.