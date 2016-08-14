FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
August 15, 2016 / 12:21 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Jung Ho Kang reached base four times Saturday. Kang hit a solo home run in the eighth inning off reliever Pedro Baez to finish 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run.

LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs Saturday before leaving in the eighth inning with back tightness.

C Chris Stewart went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk in a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Friday night. Stewart, who caught seven innings, has been on the disabled list since July 12 with left knee discomfort.

C Francisco Cervelli went 3-for-4 with a walk Saturday, tying a season high for hits. Cervelli, who also stole a base, returned to the lineup after missing the past two games because of left wrist discomfort.

RHP Gerritt Cole (7-8) surrendered six runs (four earned) and 12 hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings Saturday."I just thought they capitalized on mistakes," said Cole, who tied a career high for losses in a season. "They found holes and they were able to going and moving on us."

