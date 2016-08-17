Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang broke an eighth-inning tie with his third home run in four days Tuesday night in the Pirates' 4-3 win over San Francisco. Kang's homer came off Giants RHP Derek Law, who hadn't allowed a run in his previous 19 outings. Kang had only 11 home runs in the Pirates' first 114 games before connecting Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles.

RHP Jameson Taillon didn't get a second consecutive win Tuesday night, but he did record a seventh straight quality start in Pittsburgh's 4-3 win over San Francisco. Taillon left a 3-3 game after six innings, but not before recording his first major league hit, a single off Giants RHP Jeff Samardzija.

LF Starling Marte contributed a single and a steal to the Pirates' 4-3 win over the Giants on Tuesday night. Marte has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 road games, a stretch during which he is 16-for-45 (.356). The steal was his 41st of the season.

LHP Tony Watson recorded his sixth save in seven opportunities since taking over the closer's role, closing out the Pirates' 4-3 win over the Giants on Tuesday night. Watson had to pitch out of a second-and-third, one-out jam in the last of the ninth inning to nail down the win. He assumed ninth-inning responsibilities when the Pirates dealt RHP Mark Melancon at the trade deadline.

RHP Ivan Nova will be aiming for his third consecutive impressive start since joining the Pirates when he faces the Giants on Wednesday. Nova has beaten the Cincinnati Reds (5-3) and Los Angeles Dodgers (5-1) since being acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline. The form has been quite a turnaround from a guy whose 5.31 ERA with the Yankees since the start of the 2014 season was the third worst in baseball. Nova has allowed only one run in two career starts against the Giants, going 1-0 with a 0.56 ERA.