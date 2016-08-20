Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte recorded his National League-leading 15th outfield assist when he easily gunned down J.T. Realmuto at home, trying to score from second on a single to left. It begged the question of why opposing team and runners -- particularly a catcher -- would challenge Marte's arm. At the plate, Marte was 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI double.

1B David Freese hit a 409-foot, two-run homer, his 12th, to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead in the fourth. That was the only noise he made in four at-bats, but he is now 6-for-15 against Miami this season. That gave Pittsburgh homers in seven straight games (nine total), tying their season-high streak from April 25-May 2.

C Francisco Cervelli extended his hitting streak to nine games when he singled to left to open the Pirates third. He was doubled off of second. In the seventh, he walked and scored, finishing the night 1-for-3.

RHP Gerrit Cole got a no-decision (6 2/3 innings, 12 hits, three runs) after losing two starts in a row, but Cole left his fingerprints all over this one. The game's first batter, Dee Gordon, lined a comebacker that Cole was able to knock down with his glove. Two batters later, Christian Yelich got an infield single off of Cole's glove. In the second, Cole started a double play. In the third, Cole balked a batter to second, fielded a grounder, and, on a pop-up by Tom Koehler, Cole collided in front of the plate with catcher Francisco Cevelli. In the Pittsburgh half of the third, Cole hit a single to left. Through all of that, and a couple of jams, he and Pittsburgh trailed just 1-0 through four innings, although Cole needed 61 pitches to that point. In the sixth, Cole let loose with a wild pitch that allowed a runner to advance to second. "It's one of those nights," Cole said.