Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang went on the 15-day disabled list because of a left shoulder injury from sliding headfirst into third base in the eighth on Friday. He is expected to miss two to four weeks. Kang had hit safely in five of his past six games and had homered in three of his past five starts.

RHP Chad Kuhl picked up his first major league loss (3-1) on Saturday, and Pittsburgh lost for the first time in his seven big-league starts. Not that his numbers were inflated. He gave up two earned runs (three total) and five hits (one of them Xavier Scruggs' first career homer) in six innings. He had no strikeouts and no walks. "You try to be comfortable," Kuhl said. "Everyone around you makes it a ton easier, whether it be Ray (Searage, the pitching coach) or the guys on the team. They just make it a comfortable environment and just try to go out there and do my best, and do my part."

OF Starling Marte threw out Miami C J.T. Realmuto at the plate Friday for his 15th outfield assist. He led the National Leagye with 16 last season, making him the first Pittsburgh OF with 30 or more assists over two seasons since Dave Parker in 1977 (26) and '78 (12).

2B Josh Harrison went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the eighth inning for the Pirates' only run on Saturday. He has a five-game hitting streak and now is 28-for-80 (.350) in the leadoff spot.

1B/OF Josh Bell was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. He entered the game to applause as a pinch-hitter in the seventh, when he popped out to shallow center and remained in the game at first base. In his first big-league stint in July, he went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs, two walks and three runs scored in four games. With Indianapolis, he ranked 10th in the International League in batting (.295), tied for fourth in total bases (197), fifth in on-base percentage (.382) and OPS (.850) and seventh in hits (124) and slugging percentage (.468).

RHP Tyler Glasnow (right shoulder discomfort) came through a Friday side session fine, manager Clint Hurdle said. The next step is a rehab start, but when and where remain undetermined. Glasnow reached the point of a rehab start Sunday with Double-A Altoona but left that start early because of continued discomfort.

C Chris Stewart (left knee discomfort) was 1-for-8 with four walks and an RBI in his first four rehab games with Double-A Altoona. He was scheduled to catch all nine innings Saturday at New Hampshire.