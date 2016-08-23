FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 1:58 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Josh Bell was in the Pittsburgh starting lineup on Monday night for the second game in a row and the second time in his career. He was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis for the second time on Saturday.

INF David Freese signed a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning in 2017 with a club option for the 2019 season. Pittsburgh had signed Freese to a one-year, $3 million free agent contract in March. The 33-year-old Freese is hitting .276 with 12 home runs, 49 RBIs, 54 runs scored, a .355 on-base percentage, .437 slugging percentage and .792 OPS in 107 games in his first season with the Pirates.

1B/3B David Freese on Monday signed a two-year contract extension, beginning in 2017, with a club option for 2019. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Freese will get $6.25 million 2017, $4.25 million in 2018 and his 2019 club option is for $6 million with a $500,000 buyout. Freese, 33, is in his first season with the Pirates. That makes three Pirates who have signed multiyear deals since the start of the season. The others are RF Gregory Polanco and C Francisco Cervelli.

