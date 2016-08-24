Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte did not start Tuesday and was replaced by Gregory Polanco in left field. Marte has been Pittsburgh's most consistent offensive threat by batting .307 with 41 RBI in 114 games this season. Matt Joyce took Polanco's place in right and batted second, Marte's usual spot in the lineup.

1B Josh Bell started for the third consecutive game. He made his first major league start in the Pirates' 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. Bell, 24, had reached safely in half of his 12 career plate appearances entering Tuesday with four hits and two walks.

OF Gregory Polanco hit his team-leading 18th and 19th home runs of the season two innings apart Tuesday. It marked the second time this season and his career that Polanco had hit two home runs in a single game. He also homered twice against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 4.

3B David Freese received the Heart and Hustle Award from the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association on Tuesday. The award, which is presented to one player from each MLB team, "honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball."

RHP Ivan Nova allowed six hits in his fourth career complete game. He was poised to shutout the Astros until Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve began the ninth inning with back-to-back doubles, scoring Houston's lone run. Nova bounced back from allowing four runs in four innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 17.