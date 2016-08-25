Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang, on the DL with a partial shoulder dislocation, has resumed fielding and throwing, what the Pirates are calling "minimal baseball activity."

SS Jordy Mercer led off the third with his ninth homer, a shot to left, to help erase what's been a slow month. He was 2-for-4 Wednesday after hitting .159 (10-for-63) in his first 18 games this month. "Early in the game, (Houston's Collin McHugh) was throwing that big curveball -- he threw one to me first pitch," Mercer said. "I was able to see one the first time. It wasn't what I was looking for, but he left it up and out over the plate. It's one of those things where you just kind of flick and get good wood on it and the rest is history."

RF Gregory Polanco was 2-for-5 with a single and a triple and two RBIs. Teams have been using an infield shift against him, to no avail. He is 8-for-18 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and five RBIs in his past four games. "He's continued to find a way to plate runs for us," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Using all the field, doing some nice things."

RHP Tyler Glasnow, on the DL with shoulder discomfort, was scheduled for a bullpen session in Triple-A Indianapolis and will make his next rehab start for Indy, perhaps Saturday. He already made two rehab starts at Double-A Altoona.

CF Andrew McCutchen was given the day off from the starting lineup, not all that unusual for a day game after a night game. He pinch-hit in the eighth with two outs and Pittsburgh trailing by a run. He singled to right, but was stranded on first.

RHP Gerrit Cole fell to 7-9. He gave up five runs on seven hits, with four strikeouts and one walk, in five innings. The Pirates have lost each of his past four starts. "I hate to sound simplistic. The overall command is coming and going. That's just the way it's been," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Some balls elevated in the middle of the plate. Then you see some sequences that are sharp. We're not getting the balls in the area we want to get it often enough or with consistency to minimize opportunities to score. Right now you could probably say he's wild in the strike zone."