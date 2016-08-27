Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday, continuing his successful season on the road. Marie is batting .315 (75-for-238) with 18 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 RBIs in 58 games away from PNC Park in 2016.

SS Jordy Mercer hit his first career grand slam on Friday, giving him two home runs in his last three games. Mercer has hit 10 home runs this season; six of them have come on the road.

RHP Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to make another minor league rehab start Saturday for Double-A Altoona, where he will join C Chris Stewart, who has been out with a left knee injury since July 2.

CF Andrew McCutchen doubled and reached on an error Friday, extending his hitting streak to four games. The double was McCutchen's 20th of the season; he has reached that plateau in each of his first eight major league seasons.

C Francisco Cervelli singled in four trips and reached on an intentional walk Friday. He has at least one hit in four of his last five games.