Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Steven Brault will return to the Pirates and start Monday when they open a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He has made two major league starts this season, going 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA. In 16 starts this year for Triple-A Indianapolis, Brault is 2-7 with a 3.91 ERA.

2B Josh Harrison had three hits Saturday, marking his 30th multi-hit game of the season. Harrison also stole two bases giving him three multi-steal games in 2016.

RHP Tyler Glasnow was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. He pitched three innings Saturday and allowed three hits and no runs while striking out three and walking three. Glasnow was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 24 with right shoulder discomfort.

CF Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to five games on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. During those five games, McCutchen is batting .471 (8-for-17) with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

LHP Gerritt Cole experienced discomfort in his elbow after his last start and will miss his next turn in the rotation on Monday at Chicago. GM Neil Huntington said Cole will seek a second opinion on the elbow this week. reports surfaced Saturday that Cole would be examined in Los Angeles.