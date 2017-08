LHP Steven Brault was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday's road game against the Chicago Cubs. Brault owns an 0-1 mark with a 3.60 ERA in two appearances with the Pirates this season. The 24-year-old is 2-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 16 games with Indianapolis in 2016.

RHP Gerrit Cole was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday.