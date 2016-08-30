Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Kuhl (3-1, 3.50 ERA) makes his ninth big league start and second against the Cubs in the middle game of the series on Tuesday. He allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings but had no decision in his last start, Pittsburgh's 3-2 10-inning win at Milwaukee. In his lone start against Chicago, he allowed four runs in 2 1/3 innings and had a no-decision in the Pirates' 6-5 loss before the All-Star break.

LHP Steven Brault was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday's road game against the Chicago Cubs. Brault owns an 0-1 mark with a 3.60 ERA in two appearances with the Pirates this season. The 24-year-old is 2-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 16 games with Indianapolis in 2016.

LHP Steven Brault was dealt a no-decision in his Monday start after allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits while walking two and striking out four in four innings. He remains 0-1 with an ERA at 3.86

LHP Jeff Locke (9-8) threw 76 pitches through four innings of relief work. He allowed two runs and seven hits while striking out two and walking two. "He pushed everything he had in there," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "Gutsy, yes. He kept battling and fighting and trying to find outs."

LF Starling Marte was 2-for-6 with two stolen bases on Monday as he extended his hitting streak to six games. Marte has 80 hits against the Cubs, the most against any opponent among active players. It was his 44th multi-hit effort and he now has 46 stolen bases.

2B Josh Harrison went 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs on Monday night and has a hit in eight of his last nine road games, going 15-for-42 (.357) during that stretch. His sacrifice fly in the 13th inning gave the Pirates a short-lived lead.

RF Gregory Polanco clubbed a sixth-inning home run to give the Pirates a 4-3 lead on Monday night and marked the 11,000th home run in Pirates history as a National League club. It was Polanco's first home run against the Cubs since Sept. 17, 2015, and first against Cubs starter Jake Arrieta in 30 at-bats.

RHP Tyler Glasnow was activated from the 15-day disabled list (right shoulder discomfort) and promptly optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

RHP Gerrit Cole was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday.