Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Kuhl (3-2) took his first career road loss as he allowed three runs in five innings Tuesday at Wrigley Field. A streak of five straight starts of six or more innings also came to an end. It marked just the Pirates' second loss in his nine career starts.

LHP Steven Brault (0-1, 3.86 ERA) was optioned to rookie-level Bristol on Tuesday. Brault had a no-decision Monday in the Pirates' loss to the Cubs. He allowed three runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four in four innings. Because Bristol's season ends Thursday, he will be eligible to be recalled to the majors on Friday.

LHP Kelvin Marte had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. In 34 games (four starts) with Indianapolis this season, Marte went 4-3 with two saves and a 3.67 ERA.

RHP Jameson Taillon (3-3, 3.39 ERA) was optioned to rookie-level Bristol on Tuesday. Because Bristol's season ends Thursday, he will be eligible to be recalled to the majors on Friday, so he would be back in time for his next scheduled start.

INF Alen Hanson was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. In 110 Triple-A games this season, Hanson batted .266 with 15 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs, 32 RBI and 36 stolen bases. He went 1-for-2 in three games with Pittsburgh in May.

LHP Kyle Lobstein was designated for assignment on Tuesday. He was 2-0 with a 3.96 ERA in 14 appearances and 25 innings with the Pirates. Lobstein was 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and one save in 19 games (six starts) for Triple-A Indianapolis.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (3-3, 3.02 ERA) makes his 18th appearance and eight start of the season in the finale of Pittsburgh's seven-game road trip Wednesday at Wrigley Field. He is 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA this month, including a 5 1/3-inning outing and win against the Brewers last Friday in Milwaukee.