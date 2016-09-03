Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

IF Adam Frazier was recalled from Class A Bristol (a procedural move). He was used as a pinch-hitter in the ninth.

LHP Steven Brault was recalled from Class A Bristol (a procedural move). He was 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts for the Pirates this season.

RHP Jameson Taillon was recalled from Single A Bristol (a procedural move) and started against Milwaukee. Taillon allowed one run and three hits, with no walks and four strikeouts. He threw 76 pitches and did not leave for a pinch-hitter, and was due up in the seventh. Manager Clint Hurdle said of the decision to pull Taillon: "He's done so many good things so many different ways. We're going to continue to do everything we can to keep him in a spot to be competitive going through the month."

IF Jason Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis as Pittsburgh expanded its active roster to 30 players. He was hitting .263 with 40 RBIs in 105 games with Indianapolis. In 10 games earlier this season with the Pirates, Rogers (acquired from the Brewers for prospects Keon Broxton and Trey Supak in December) was 1-for-14.

CF Andrew McCutchen was 3-for-4 with a double. While his offense did not lead to any Pirates runs, his batting average rose to .253.

C Chris Stewart (left knee discomfort) was reinstated from the disabled list and recalled from a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona, where he had a .400 on-base percentage, going 5-for-25 with eight walks. He had been out since July 2. He did not play Friday.