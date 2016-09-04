Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Kelvin Marte pitched one-third of an inning in his major league debut, entering in the eighth with two outs but in the middle of a Milwaukee rally. He gave up an RBI single and walk before striking out Ryan Braun.

RHP Neftali Feliz, the third Pirates pitcher in the game, left with one out and two on in the eighth because of right arm discomfort after apparently injuring himself on a pitch. There was no further information on his status. He pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits. Manager Clint Hurdle said Feliz had not had any physical problems going into the game.

LF Starling Marte was 3-for-4 with a home run. He has a nine-game hitting streak against Milwaukee, going 16-for-37 with two homers and five doubles.

C Francisco Cervelli wasn't a ghost. He started and came to the plate four times, but he had an 0-for-0 night, thanks to three walks and a pitch to the left elbow. He also scored a run.

RHP Gerrit Cole, on the DL because of right elbow inflammation, threw 30 fastballs from the mound Saturday. It went well enough that he is expected to have another bullpen session Monday or Tuesday.

RHP Ivan Nova got a no-decision, giving up two runs on five hits through six innings, with six strikeouts and one walk. Pittsburgh had won in his first five starts since acquiring him. Nova got booed in the second when he put down a bunt and then barely jogged toward first. He would have been safe if he had run it out; catcher Martin Maldonado bobbled the ball in front of the plate. Nova said that was partly because he didn't want to test what had been a sore hamstring after his previous start, but mostly it was a mistake. "You don't want to push it too much," he said. "In that situation, I thought he caught the ball and he didn't. The fans didn't like that, but it wasn't that I didn't want to run. I thought he caught the ball. I never looked back. After that, I tested (the hamstring) a couple of times with a ground ball to home plate or covering a base. It was fine."