Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang, on a rehab assignment because of left shoulder injury, is tentatively slated to rejoin the Pirates on Monday. He got hurt sliding into third base on Aug. 19.

LHP Steven Brault fell to 0-2 in his fourth career start and first at PNC Park. He didn't pitch poorly -- one run on four hits through five innings -- but he got his pitch count up to 84. "The first 2 1/2 to 3 innings, (I was) still kind of rushing," Brault said. "Everything was fast. I was trying to breathe and trying to slow down, but I was having a hard time with it. As the game went on, I got better and better. Finally, in those last two innings, I felt relaxed. For the first time since being up here, I actually felt relaxed."

RHP Neftali Feliz was not available to pitch Sunday, but there was no further update. He left Saturday's game because of right arm discomfort.

2B Josh Harrison made an unassisted double play in the first inning Sunday. After Keon Broxton led off the game with a double, Harrison leaped to snag a liner by Orlando Arcia, then dived to beat Broxton back to second. Harrison had two of the Pirates' six hits, a single and a double.

RHP Gerrit Cole, on the disabled list because of right elbow inflammation, is on track to start Sept. 12 at Philadelphia. After throwing fastballs only in a bullpen session Saturday, Cole is scheduled to throw all of his pitches in another bullpen session Tuesday, with a final bullpen session slated for Friday.