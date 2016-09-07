Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang (partial left shoulder dislocation) was reinstated from the disabled list and recalled him from a three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis. He was not in the starting lineup Monday, but he struck out as a pinch hitter in the fifth. Manager Clint Hurdle said Kang's role would not change from before the injury -- "He'll have the opportunity to start" -- and that he hoped Kang could help with the team's stuttering offense. Hurdle also said he does not expect Kang to regain the top form this season he had before a major knee injury late last season. "It's going to take a year, probably, for that to settle," Hurdle said.

RHP Chad Kuhl started and lasted only two innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Although trainer Todd Tomczyk visited Kuhl on the mound, manager Clint Hurdle said there is no injury situation with the rookie. "He got close to 60 pitches in the two innings he was out there. Nearly as many balls as strikes," Hurdle said. "I think you saw a young man battling fatigue out there. He didn't have a lot."

LHP Jeff Locke struggled out of the bullpen Monday after starter Chad Kuhl went just two innings. Locke, who started the season in the rotation, gave up seven runs (four earned) on five hits in three innings, with two walks and two strikeouts.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-4 on Monday, but the hit was his 20th home run. "I love the fact that he drilled it to center," manager Clint Hurdle said.

C Francisco Cervelli left the game after the fourth inning because of left thumb discomfort. There was no further update on his status.

1B John Jaso, who had a double plus a couple of hard-hit outs Sunday, was rewarded with his second start in a row after being a bench player for the prior eight days. "I'm hunting offense right now, and he swung the bat as well as anybody we've got," manager Clint Hurdle said. However, Jaso was gone in a double switch in the third inning after Josh Bell came through with a pinch-hit double in the second and stayed in to replace Jaso at first.