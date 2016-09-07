Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang made his first start since coming off the disabled list following his recovery from a shoulder injury. He went 3-for-5 with two homers.

RHP Trevor Williams had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. He is looking to make his major league debut. With Indianapolis, he was 9-6 in 20 appearances, 19 starts. He had a 2.53 ERA, 74 strikeouts and 30 walks.

LHP Kelvin Marte was designated for assignment on Tuesday. In 3 1/3 innings over two appearances with the Pirates, Marte allowed five runs, all unearned, on five hits, including two homers.

INF Pedro Florimon had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. He has not played in the majors this season but has hit .199 in 238 career games. With Indianapolis this season, he hit .255 in 107 games.

RHP Drew Hutchison was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Hutchison, who was acquired from Toronto in the Francisco Liriano trade, got into three games with the Blue Jays this season, including two starts, going 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA. With Indianapolis, he was 1-1 in seven games, including six starts, with a 4.50 ERA.

LF Gregory Polanco, who normally starts in right field, broke an 0-for-18 skid in the fifth with an RBI single. He finished 1-for-5.

RHP Curtis Partch was designated for assignment on Tuesday. In two appearances with Pittsburgh, he allowed three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

RHP Tyler Glasnow was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He made two major league starts (0-1, 5.40 ERA) before going on the disabled list. When he was healthy, he was sent to Indianapolis, where he was 8-3 with a 1.87 ERA in 20 starts with 133 strikeouts and 62 walks. He will pitch out of the bullpen, at least for now.