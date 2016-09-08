Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz had leg surgery for cellulitis (bacterial infection). The team expects a full recovery, but his season is over.

C Elias Diaz had leg surgery for cellulitis (bacterial infection). The team expects a full recovery, but his season is over. He had been a candidate to be a September call-up. In one game this season, he was 0-for-4 with an RBI.

RHP A.J. Schugel hasn't pitched in more than a week. That's because manager Clint Hurdle revealed after the game Schugel has right arm discomfort. There is no timetable for his return.

3B Jung Ho Kang provided the game-winning RBI with a homer in the eighth. He has three homers in two starts since coming off the disabled list after a shoulder injury. "I really, really reflected on myself (during rehab) and how much I really want to win and how much I really want to play baseball," Kang said. "I really spent good time thinking about that."

RHP Trevor Williams made his major league debut and got the win. He entered in the sixth inning, and on his first pitch right fielder Adam Frazier dropped a fly ball. That led to an unearned run, the only one St. Louis scored against him in three innings. He allowed three hits, struck out three and walked one. Williams had family at the game and said he and his father "had some tears together, we shared a hug. It's one of those moments truly I'll never forget."

RHP Neftali Feliz, who left Saturday's game with a sore arm, is not responding as quickly as the club hoped and is not expected to be able to throw until at least next week.

LF Starling Marte was out of the starting lineup for the second game in a row because of back spasms. He leads the National League with 17 assists and is hitting .412 in his past eight games.

LHP Tony Watson pitched the ninth inning for his 11th save. It was significant because with two outs, a one-run lead, he got Matt Carpenter to fly out. A night earlier, in the same situation, Carpenter hit the first of three St. Louis homers in the Pirates loss. "I've been in this situation before where you give up some and then you sit around for a couple days," Watson said. "It's good to get back out there."

C Francisco Cervelli returned to the lineup. He left Monday's game and missed Tuesday's contest because of a left thumb injury. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored.