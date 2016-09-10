Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Steven Brault made his fifth career start. He had gone more than five innings pitched once in his previous four starts, in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 29.

OF Starling Marte (back spasms) did not start a fourth consecutive game. Marte is batting .311 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs.

RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow inflammation) threw 32 pitches in a bullpen session Friday. He is expected to make his first start since Aug. 24 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

RHP Trevor May was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. May missed the last 29 games with a lower back strain.