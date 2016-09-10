Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Steven Brault made his fifth career start. He had gone more than five innings pitched once in his previous four starts, in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 29.

LHP Kelvin Marte was sent outright to Triple-A Indianapolis. Marte had been designated for assignment Sept. 6. In 3 1/3 innings over two appearances with the Pirates, Marte allowed five runs, all unearned, on five hits, including two homers.

OF Starling Marte (back spasms) did not start a fourth consecutive game. Marte is batting .311 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs.

OF Starling Marte (back spasms) did not start a fourth consecutive game. Josh Bell, who had hit .280 with 10 RBI in his first 22 Major League games, remained in right field with Andrew McCutchen in center and Gregory Polanco in left.

OF Gregory Polanco doubled in the second, but 3B Jung Ho Kang grounded out before Polanco was picked off second. Two innings later, Polanco doubled down the right-field line and a pitch hit Kang, but David Freese grounded into a double play and Francisco Cervelli grounded out to end the fourth. Following the game, manager Clint Hurdle expressed frustration regarding Pittsburgh's lack of execution.

RHP Curtis Partch was sent outright to Triple A Indianapolis. He had been designated for assignment on Tuesday. In two appearances with Pittsburgh, he allowed three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

CF Andrew McCutchen failed to reach safely Friday. He did do well to drive in a tying run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, but finished the game 0-for-3 and hit into a double play in the first inning. With at least one hit in 14 of his past 17 games, McCutchen has raised his batting average to .249.

RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow inflammation) threw 32 pitches in a bullpen session Friday. He is expected to make his first start since Aug. 24 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow inflammation) threw 32 pitches in a bullpen session Friday. He is expected to make his first start since Aug. 24 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings, on Monday.

RHP Trevor May was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. May missed the last 29 games with a lower back strain.