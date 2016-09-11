Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Drew Hutchison, in his Pirates debut, started and gave up four runs and eight hits in four innings with three strikeouts and no walks on Saturday night. He was disappointed in his performance because Pittsburgh took a 4-0 lead, and he allowed four runs in the fourth to give those runs back. "We had a four-run lead. To give that back is unacceptable," Hutchison said. "I wasn't sharp in the first. I thought I did a good job and started to get going in the second and the third. Just frustrating and disappointing."