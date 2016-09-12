FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Pedro Florimon, a September call-up who had twice pinch-run, made his season hitting debut for the Pirates in the seventh after entering the game as a substitute. He got an infield single that glanced off of the pitcher. In the ninth, he grounded out to end the game.

2B Josh Harrison, who left the Saturday game due to right groin discomfort after he pulled up rounding first on a double in the sixth, did not play Sunday. GM Neal Huntington said Harrison could be out a "significant" amount of time, possibly the rest of the season. Harrison has a 10-game hitting streak (17-for-42, .405) and is 53-for-162 (.327) with 23 runs in 39 games as the leadoff hitter this season.

RHP Tyler Glasnow pitched three-plus innings in relief against the Reds, giving up two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk. "I felt pretty good," said Glasnow, who said he had not pitched out of the bullpen since high school except for perhaps in spring training. "I just went out, tried to make some pitches and it ended up working pretty well. It was good."

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (3-5) allowed six runs on seven hits with three walks and no strikeouts in four innings against the Reds. Fewer than half (34) of his 72 pitches were strikes. Vogelsong has given up 16 earned runs in 12-plus innings over his past three starts and is 0-2 in that span.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
