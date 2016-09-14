Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Jacob Stallings was selected by the Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis.

LHP Antonio Bastardo appeared in his 400th career game Monday night. Pitching against his former team, Bastardo allowed a run in two innings of relief during Pittsburgh's 6-2 loss in Philadelphia.

RHP Juan Nicasio has been one of the one bright spots during a rough stretch of baseball for the Pirates. He continued that Monday night. In two innings of relief during a 6-2 loss, Nicasio struck out five Phillies. He has recorded at least one strikeout in 26 consecutive appearances, further extending the single-season Pittsburgh record for a reliever (previous: 19 games). Only Andrew Miller has a longer streak this season (28 games).

2B Josh Harrison was declared out for the season after being diagnosed with a right groin strain. Harrison ends the year with a .283 average, four home runs, 59 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.

C Chris Stewart on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday with left knee discomfort.

LHP Wade LeBlanc was acquired by the Pirates from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations or a player to be named.

RHP Gerrit Cole made his return from the disabled list Monday night but struggled at Philadelphia. Cole lasted just two innings, needing 55 pitches to do so. The Phillies tagged him for five runs on four hits. Cole walked four and struck out three. He had been sidelined because of right elbow inflammation.

RHP Gerrit Cole was shut down for the rest of the season on Tuesday, one day removed from the ace's disastrous two-inning stint in his return from the disabled list Cole was placed on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow posterior inflammation. The 26-year-old had just returned from his second stay on the disabled list and yielded five runs on four hits versus the Philadelphia Phillies.