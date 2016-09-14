Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz, who recently had leg surgery for cellulitis (bacterial infection), was called up by the Pirates on Tuesday and placed on the 60-day disabled list. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Wade LeBlanc. In one major league game this season, Diaz was 0-for-4 with an RBI. He hit .290/.331/.339 with one homer and 16 RBIs in a total of 34 minor league games for three clubs.

C Jacob Stallings had his contract selected by the Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Stallings, 26, went 1-for-8 in two games for Pittsburgh in June. He batted .214/.252/.350 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 80 games for Indianapolis this year.

LHP Zach Phillips, acquired by the Pirates from the Orioles in exchange for LHP Kyle Lobstein on Aug. 31, had his minor league contract purchased by Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Phillips, 29, had spent the entire 2016 season in Triple-A, going 9-3 with two saves and a 4.35 ERA in 51 relief appearances.

C Chris Stewart was placed on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday due to left knee discomfort. The move cleared a spot on the Pirates' 40-man roster for C Jacob Stallings, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis. Stewart, 34, was out from July 2-Sept. 1 due to the same problem. He returned to go 3-for-7 in three games. For the year, he hit .214/.319/.286 with one homer and seven RBIs in 34 games for Pittsburgh.

INF Sean Rodriguez connected on his second career pinch-hit home run to give the Pirates a much-needed 5-3 win in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Rodriguez's three-run blast came with runners on second and third and nobody out in the top of the ninth inning. He has a career-high 13 home runs.

LHP Wade LeBlanc was traded by the Mariners to the Pirates on Tuesday. The Mariners will receive future considerations. LeBlanc has a stellar changeup but had trouble executing other pitches to set up his best weapon. He was added to Pittsburgh's major league roster, but it was unclear what his role would be.

RHP Gerrit Cole, a day after returning from the disabled list with a disappointing start, was placed on the 60-day DL Tuesday with right elbow posterior inflammation. Cole's season is over after he threw a career-low 116 innings. He finishes an injury-plagued campaign with a 3.55 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 98 strikeouts against 36 walks.

RHP Ivan Nova was brilliant again Tuesday night. Nova, who remains undefeated since joining Pittsburgh in August, struck out 11 in six innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking one. Nova has posted a 2.41 ERA in eight starts since being acquired from the Yankees on Aug. 1.