a year ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
September 16, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Chad Kuhl is hoping to snap a streak of three straight dropped decisions. After starting his major league career with a 3-0 record, Kuhl is 0-3 in his past three decisions (four starts). He has a 4.66 ERA in his past four starts after recording a 3.73 ERA in his first six outings.

LHP Steven Brault failed to last more than five innings for the fourth consecutive start. He pitched just 3 2/3 innings against the Phillies, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out three.

LHP Zach Phillips made his Pirates debut Wednesday night, taking over for LHP Steven Brault in the fourth inning. Phillips, who last appeared in the majors for the Marlins in 2013, struck out the only batter he faced.

CF Andrew McCutchen hit his 21st homer of the season Wednesday night, tying him for the team lead with RF Gregory Polanco. McCutchen has hit at least 21 home runs in each of his past six seasons.

