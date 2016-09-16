FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
September 17, 2016 / 4:03 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Ryan Vogelsong will be making his 11th start of the season Friday night, and the Pirates will hope it's not like his last three. Over his last three starts, Vogelsong has an 11.08 ERA, combining for just a total of 13 innings, and the Pirates are 0-3 in those games. Vogelsong has made 12 career starts against Cincinnati. Facing the Reds, Vogelsong is 5-6 with a 4.81 ERA and a 1.589 WHIP -- his second-worst mark against any team he's started against more than five times.

OF Andrew McCutchen homered twice Thursday night. He now has 23 homers for the season, which matches his total from 2015 and also gives him the Pirates team lead. McCutchen has three home runs in his last two games.

INF John Jaso led off Thursday's game with a home run. It was his sixth of the year and his third leadoff home run of the year. Jaso has seven career leadoff homers.

