Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio had two strikeouts in one inning Friday night. He has struck out at least one batter in a club record 28 straight relief appearances -- tying him with Andrew Miller for the longest such streak by a relief pitcher this season (Miller did it in 28 consecutive games with the Yankees between May 6 and July 17).

LF Starling Marte missed his 11th straight game because of lower back spasms. Manager Clint Hurdle expects him to be ready to play in one of the games during Saturday's doubleheader at Cincinnati. "If he played tonight and (hurt) something, he wouldn't be available for either game tomorrow," Hurdle said. "It's a couple movements that aggravate it. It could be running -- chasing a ball down -- or swinging."

LF Gregory Polanco, who hit his 22nd homer of the season in the first inning Friday, is getting frustrated by what he perceives to be pitchers pitching around him. "My perspective is they're not throwing him the same pitches," manager Clint Hurdle said. "In this technology-driven industry we're in, you're not going to get pitches you can splatter. It's the continuous game of punch and counter-punch. Are they pitching around him? You do the math. Is he getting more walks now or earlier in the season?"

RHP Ryan Vogelsong allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings Friday, but because of two errors only four of the runs were earned. He walked two and fanned four. "He had power on his fastball, but tried to be too perfect," catcher Francisco Cervelli said. "He showed that it's not about putting up zeroes, it's to keep it close. He gave us a chance to win the game."