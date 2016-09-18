Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Williams retired the first nine batters he faced Saturday night before running out of gas in the fifth at Cincinnati. Williams who recorded his first career RBI with a bases-loaded walk, allowed five hits and three runs over four-plus innings. He gave up back-to-back homers to Scott Schebler and Ramon Cabrera and didn't retire a batter in the fifth before exiting after 56 pitches. "It was four innings of special, very well-executed pitching," said manager Clint Hurdle. "He gave us a good push."

INF/OF Adam Frazier was wearing a protective boot on his left foot on Saturday morning, but just as a precaution. Frazier fouled a pitch off his foot during the series in Philadelphia. Alen Hanson started at 2B in the first game of the doubleheader, but Frazier entered the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement and drew a walk. He started in left field in the nightcap and went 3-for-4 with a walk.

RHP Juan Nicasio now has recorded at least one strikeout in 29 straight appearances, a single-season club record for a Pirates relief pitcher. The 29-game streak is the longest in the major leagues this season and matches the 29-game streak by Cleveland's Cody Allen in 2015. The next longest strikeout streak by a relief pitcher is 37 games by Aroldis Chapman in 2014. "I told him to go to Sandals in the Bahamas and meet us next Tuesday in Milwaukee," said Hurdle. "Very aggressive outing for Nicasio. We were strapped tonight."

RHP Jameson Taillon allowed three earned runs and eight hits over five innings in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. He walked one and struck out two. "Not his best stuff, by any means," manager Clint Hurdle. "What you saw was a guy who was able to compete at this level against a team that swings the bat really well in this ballpark."

LF Starling Marte was expected to play in one of the games in Saturday's day-night doubleheader in Cincinnati. But, manager Clint Hurdle said Marte has suffered a setback with his lower back issues and wasn't available. "I've got no more comment about him being close," said Hurdle, after indicating on Friday that Marte might be back. "I probably shouldn't have said anything. Backs are a tricky thing." Marte has missed 12 straight games.

SS Sean Rodriguez's home run in the third inning of the first game was the 237th allowed by Reds' pitchers, a single-season club record. It is two shy of a National League record and four short of the major-league mark.

LHP Wade LeBlanc pitched three innings in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday to qualify for the save in a 10-4 win at Cincinnati. It's his second career save, first since July 23 with Seattle in a 14-5 Mariners win at Toronto. "It was a big shot in the arm," manager Clint Hurdle said, of LeBlanc's effort. "Everybody's been giving everything they've got."

OF Matt Joyce set a single-season major league record when he walked in the seventh inning on Saturday night, his 21st walk as a pinch hitter. "It shows mental discipline, it shows strike-zone discipline," said manager Clint Hurdle. "He's not just in there to hit. He's in there to hit what he wants to hit."