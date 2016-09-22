FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 23, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP A.J. Schugel returned to Pittsburgh to get a second opinion on his right shoulder. Schugel has appeared in 36 games for the Pirates this season, posting a 2-2 record and 3.36 ERA but hasn't pitched since Aug. 30.

RHP Neftali Feliz, out with right arm soreness since Sept. 3, was cleared for flat-ground throwing by the Pirates' medical staff Tuesday. Feliz is 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA and two saves this season.

OF Starling Marte took part in pregame workouts again Wednesday and was available off the bench if needed, manager Clint Hurdle said. Back spasms have kept Marte sidelined for Pittsburgh's last 15 games.

OF Andrew McCutchen had two hits, including his 24th home run of the season, Wednesday at Milwaukee. McCutchen is batting .385 (15-for-39) during the streak and .299 (23-for-77) since the start of September, with six home runs and 20 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
