Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke is battling shoulder discomfort and as a result hasn't pitched since Sept. 10, but says he's ready to return to action. Locke threw 74 pitches in an outing Sept. 4 and 39 in his next outing. His shoulder didn't respond as it normally would but expanded rosters allowed Locke to avoid a trip to the disabled list, he said. Locke is 9-8 with a 5.49 ERA in 29 appearances (19 starts) this season.

OF Starling Marte returned to the Pirates' starting lineup Thursday and singled in his first at-bat but was pulled three pitches into his second plate appearance with a flare-up of the back spasms that kept him out of the starting group the last 15 games. He was originally slated to bat leadoff for the first time this season but was dropped down one spot when Jordy Mercer was a late scratch from the lineup.

SS Jordy Mercer was scratched from the starting lineup with soreness in his right forearm two hours before Thursday's game. Mercer entered as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning and grounded out against Brewers RHP Chase Anderson.

LHP Phil Coke was acquired by the Pirates from the Yankees on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Coke began the year in independent ball but was signed by New York in April and worked only six innings for the Yankees. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 2.96 ERA. Manager Clint Hurdle said Coke would provide some multiple-inning depth in the Pirates' bullpen.