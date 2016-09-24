Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Schugel (right shoulder injury) was placed on the 60-day DL Friday. He last pitched Aug. 30. In 36 major-league appearances this season, Schugel was 2-2 with a 3.63 ERA over 52 innings.

C Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, bases-loaded, full-count walk-off RBI single in the 11th. He has spent most of the season in the minors. This was just his ninth major-league at-bat, second hit and second RBI. It was his first major league appearance since June 21. "Obviously, it's a big win for us trying to make the playoffs," Stallings said. "It was pretty cool."

RHP Jameson Taillon got a no-decision Friday to remain 4-4. He allowed three runs on six hits over five innings. In his first nine starts at home, he had made it through six innings seven times.

LF Starling Marte was not in the starting lineup Friday. He was pulled from Thursday's game for recurring back tightness. He was making his first start that night since Sept. 6 with what the Pirates have called back spasms.

1B/OF Josh Bell was named the organization's minor league player of the year. Now with the big-league club, Bell, 24, hit .295 (124-for-421) with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 60 RBIs, 57 runs scored, a .382 on-base percentage, .468 slugging percentage and .850 OPS in 114 games this season with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was named to the International League's mid- and postseason All-Star teams. Bell is the first player to win the honor twice (also 2014) since it was created in 2000.

LF Gregory Polanco, Pittsburgh's RBI leader with 85, left in the first inning Friday after crashing into the outfield wall while unsuccessfully leaping for Bryce Harper's double. The Pirates said he is being treated and evaluated for a left facial contusion.

CF Andrew McCutchen was 2-for-4 with two walks and a run scored, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He is 19-of-47 (.404) during streak.

LHP Phil Coke was officially recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, a day after he was acquired from the Yankees in a minor-league deal for cash considerations. He entered the game in the seventh. In his Pirates debut, he pitched one scoreless inning, the seventh, allowing one hit.