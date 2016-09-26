Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang was 2-for-4 on Sunday, including his 20th homer. He also became the center of a controversy when he used a fake tag to induce Washington OF Bryce Harper to slide on a triple even though the throw was off-line.

C Taylor Gushue was traded by the Washington Nationals to Pittsburgh. Gushue, 22, was the Pirates' fourth-round pick in 2014. He played at Class A Bradenton this season, hitting .226 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 38 RBIs.

LF Starling Marte was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game because of recurring back problems that GM Neal Huntington said are muscular in nature. Marte tried to come back from the ailment Thursday but ended up having to leave that game.

SS Jordy Mercer returned to the starting lineup after being available only for pinch-hitting duty the previous two games. He was 1-for-4.

RF Gregory Polanco missed his second straight game because of a facial contusion that forced him from the Friday game. GM Neal Huntington indicated that Polanco might have been able to pinch-hit Sunday and will be re-evaluated Monday.

INFChris Bostick was acquired by Pittsburgh from the Washington Nationals on Monday. The 23-year-old Bostick hit a combined .250 with 22 doubles, 10 triples, eight home runs and 51 RBIs in 135 games this season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse.

RHP Tyler Glasnow started Sunday against Washington after spending time in the bullpen. He lasted just three innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk. The rookie is expected to get one more start in the regular season, perhaps Friday at St. Louis.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a double. He extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and his double in the fifth was the 1,300th hit of his career. He is the 19th player in 130 years of Pirates baseball to reach 1,300 hits.