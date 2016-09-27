Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang, who is Korean, on Sunday became the first Asian-born infielder to hit 20 homers in a major league season.

RHP Chad Kuhl (5-4) won his previous two starts and had given up two earned runs or fewer in seven of his previous nine starts, but he got his pitch count up early and left in the fourth inning Monday against the Cubs before he got an out. He gave up five runs on eight hits.

LHP Steven Brault, who originally was slated to start Sunday but was moved to the bullpen instead, had a rough outing in relief Monday against the Cubs. He allowed seven runs (three earned) on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

LF Starling Marte (back) remained out of the starting lineup Monday.

2B Josh Harrison, already out because of a right groin strain, was moved to the 60-day disabled list. The transaction was made to add INF Chris Bostick to the 40-man roster after he was acquired from Washington.

RF Gregory Polanco (facial contusion) remained out of the starting lineup Monday.

INF Chris Bostick was acquired by the Pirates from the Nationals for minor league C Taylor Gushue and cash. Bostick, 23, hit a combined .250 with 22 doubles, 10 triples, eight homers and 51 RBIs in 135 games this season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse. He was added to the 40-man roster but will not report to the Pirates.

PH David Freese hit his 13th homer, a solo shot in the eighth inning, in his only at-bat Monday. He is 10-for-24 (.417) in his past eight games at PNC Park.

C Francisco Servelli returned to the lineup on Monday night after being rested/banged up Sunday.