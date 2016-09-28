Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio allowed two unearned runs in the ninth inning as the result of Gregory Polanco's dropped fly ball, an appearance notable because Nicasio didn't strike out anyone. Nicasio had struck out at least one in 33 consecutive appearances, a season record by a Pirates reliever. It was the majors' longest streak since Aroldis Chapman had 37 consecutive appearances with a strikeout in 2014 for the Reds.

Rookie RHP Jameson Taillon makes the final start of his first major league season Wednesday, opposing 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta of the Cubs. Taillon (4-4, 3.49 ERA) has a 3.00 ERA in 10 career starts at PNC Park and has allowed no more than three earned runs in 14 of his 17 starts. His third start came against the Cubs, a 10-5 loss on June 19 in which he allowed four earned runs -- three home runs -- in four innings.

SS Jordy Mercer expects the Pirates (77-80) to play hard over their final five games, when their only incentive will be to win five in a row and achieve a fourth straight winning season. "What's there to lose?" he said. "Go out and play hard and continue to enjoy the game. That's a big thing: Enjoying the game."

OF Gregory Polanco (facial contusion) started for the first time since running into an outfield wall Friday. OF Starling Marte (back) remained out. Polanco had a single but also dropped a routine fly ball in left field in the ninth, leading to two runs for Chicago. The Pirates lost for the 17th time in their last 21 home games.

OF Sean Rodriguez singled in his first two at-bats against Cubs RHP John Lackey on Tuesday. That followed a two-hit game Monday. Dating to Sept. 12, the Pirates' utility man is hitting .362 (21-for-58) with six homers and 17 RBIs in 16 games (14 consecutive starts).