Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jameson Taillon (5-4), who one-hit the Cubs over six innings Wednesday, knows how far he has come from a year ago. "This time last year, I was pitching in the instructional league," said Taillon, who called it "the chain-link league." "(Now) I got to make a big league start in September against a playoff team to see how I stack up. Yeah, I'm happy I got to finish strong."

INF Sean Rodriguez is the Pirates' hottest hitter down the stretch, getting two more hits Wednesday -- a double and a single -- while scoring three runs. He is hitting .377 (23-for-61) with six homers and 17 RBIs in his past 17 games.

1B John Jaso became the first player to hit for the cycle in PNC Park since the ballpark opened in 2001, hitting a three-run homer to go with a single, a double and a triple against the Cubs on Wednesday night. Before Jaso, the last Pirates player to hit for the cycle was Daryle Ward on May 26, 2004, against the Cardinals.