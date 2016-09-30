Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Schugel received a second medical opinion that confirmed he has rotator cuff inflammation but doesn't need surgery.

RHP A.J. Schugel received a second medical opinion that confirmed he has rotator cuff inflammation but doesn't need surgery. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 30 and was placed on the 60-day disabled list last week.

LF Starling Marte, who hasn't started since Sept. 3 due to a lower back strain, won't play during the season-ending, three-game series in St. Louis. "Marte has been unplugged, he will not play or be a player off the bench," manager Clint Hurdle said. Marte has had only three pinch-hit at-bats over the past 3 1/2 weeks. He ends the season with a .311 average, nine homers and 46 RBIs in 129 games.

SS Jordy Mercer (right forearm strain) started Thursday and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk, but he likely won't play in St. Louis during the final series of the season. "There's a good chance Mercer might not be able to go. You saw a couple of throws he made across the diamond ..." manager Clint Hurdle said.

LHP Tony Watson now ranks eighth in team history with 403 appearances -- and only other left-hander, Wilbur Cooper, has pitched in more games (469, including 368 starts). Cooper's 202 wins with Pittsburgh are the most by any pitcher in team history.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-12 during the Cubs series to lower his average to .255, but he is still ending the season well by going 22-for-66 (.333) with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs in his past 16 games. The former NL MVP's average dipped as low as .234 this season, although he still has 24 homers and 77 RBIs.

LHP Wade LeBlanc has been an effective pickup for the Pirates. Since being acquired from Seattle on Sept. 7, he has made seven consecutive scoreless relief appearances (11 innings) while striking out 10 and holding batters to a .139 average (5-for-36).