Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Kuhl will get the call Saturday when Pittsburgh continues its series in St. Louis. Kuhl was rocked Monday night in a 12-2 loss against the Chicago Cubs, allowing eight hits and five runs in three-plus innings with two walks and three strikeouts. He started on Sept. 5 against the Cardinals in PNC Park, lasting just two innings and giving up three runs on four hits in a 12-6 defeat.

LF Starling Marte (lower back) won't play this weekend, according to manager Clint Hurdle.

SS Jordy Mercer (right forearm) is unlikely to play any more this season.

2B Alen Hanson went 1-for-3 and stole a pair of bases while helping turn two double plays. Hanson, who became the fourth Pirate to log a multiple-steal game, has the speed to make things happen on the bases. He was named the organization's fastest baserunner and best athlete by one publication, and if he can hit enough to stick next spring, could add an interesting element to the roster.

RHP Tyler Glasnow gave the team reason for optimism going into the offseason by pitching five solid innings Friday night. He gave up just one hit -- a third inning homer to Jedd Gyorko that led to a loss -- and one run with four walks and four strikeouts. Manager Clint Hurdle said after the game that Glasnow will be asked to improve his changeup before next year to make his 96 mph fastball more effective.