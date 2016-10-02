Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang likes St. Louis pitching, clubbing a three-run shot in the first inning to give him six home rubss this season against the Cardinals. Kang has four of those long balls in the last four games against St. Louis, giving him 21 for the season. He has played only 102 games this season due to injury and the Pirates are hoping he can stay healthy for a full season in 2017.

RHP Chad Kuhl pitched five decent innings but wasn't able to win his final start of the year on Saturday, as the bullpen coughed up the 3-0 lead he left. Kuhl scattered eight hits and allowed two runs, walking one and striking out five. Manager Clint Hurdle felt Kuhl slowed the game down with men on base, taking his time and making quality pitches.

LF Starling Marte (back tightness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Sept. 28.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong will take the ball Sunday for Pittsburgh's last game of the season in St. Louis. The veteran is coming off a 6-4 loss Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four hits and four runs in five innings with five walks and five strikeouts.

CF Andrew McCutchen didn't start Saturday after starting his 150th game for the sixth time in the last seven seasons on Friday night. McCutchen leads MLB players with 1,062 starts in center field since the start of the 2010 season, and has collected 1,172 hits during that span, second to Adam Jones. McCutchen pinch hit in the ninth and flew out to right.

SS Sean Rodriguez, getting a chance to bat third, went 0-for-2 with a walk before being pulled as part of a double-switch before the bottom of the seventh. Rodriguez was 16-of-44 in his last 11 road games before Saturday with six home runs and 15 RBIs. His 18 home runs are a career high, far surpassing the 12 he hit in 2014 with Tampa Bay.