Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Kuhl is primed to make his season debut Thursday against the Red Sox after earning a spot in the Pirates' rotation out of spring training. He was 0-0 with a 4.30 ERA (seven earned runs in 14 2/3 innings) with 11 strikeouts in five starts this spring. A ninth-round draft pick in 2013, he was somewhat of a good luck charm for Pittsburgh last season, winning in 11 of his 14 starts. Kuhl posted a 5-4 record with a 4.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts. Kuhl has never pitched against the Red Sox and has no record with a 3.00 ERA in one career interleague start. No active member of the Red Sox has faced Kuhl.

RHP Jameson Taillon matched Chris Sale nearly pitch-for-pitch Wednesday against the Red Sox, striking out six and allowing only five hits and three walks over seven innings. He impressively escaped a jam that featured runners on first and third with nobody out in the fifth, getting Pablo Sandoval and Sandy Leon to strike out swinging before forcing Dustin Pedroia to hit a dribbler back to the mound. "Having a fast heartbeat and freaking out is not going to do anything," Taillon said. "You've got to stay collected, try to execute one pitch at a time, see how many pitches in a row you can execute and get out of it."

RHP Tyler Glasnow was originally scheduled to make his season debut Sunday, but he now will start Saturday's game against the Braves. The move allows Pirates' Opening Day starter, RHP Gerrit Cole, to make his second start of the week on Sunday. Glasnow, rated the seventh-best prospect in the majors and the top pitching prospect by MLB.com this season, was 0-2 with a 4.24 ERA in seven games (four starts) last season.

RF Andrew McCutchen remains in a hitting slump to start the year, but his defense stood out Wednesday against the Red Sox. McCutchen threw out a runner at the plate to end the third inning and made a catch up against the wall on the warning track on a long fly by Mitch Moreland to end the fourth. "Very strong play with a throw and a good play going back to the wall, absolutely," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of McCutchen, playing just his second career game in right. "Good to watch."

RHP Gerrit Cole will make his second start of the season Sunday against the Braves. Cole was originally to go for Saturday's game, which will now be started by RHP Tyler Glasnow. Cole gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts over five innings on Monday in the season opener against the Red Sox.