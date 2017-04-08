Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

CF Starling Marte, batting leadoff for the first time since Sept. 26, 2015, was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and reached on an hit-by-pitch. He also struck out twice, including in the eighth with a runner on second to end the inning. In his new spot in center after playing in left last season, Marte made two catches.

LHP Tony Watson pitched the ninth to preserve the one-run game for his first save. It didn't start well -- he hit Kurt Suzuki. Pinch runner Jace Peterson advanced to second on pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers' grounder and to third on Ender Inciarte's grounder. A liner to right by Dansby Swanson ended it.

LF Gregory Polanco, who moved from RF in an outfield shakeup, dropped what seemed like a routine shallow fly by Julio Bonifacio with two outs in the fifth. That proved costly because Ender Inciarte followed with a double, driving in Bonifacio. At the plate, Polanco was 0 for 5, including two inning-ending fly outs.

RF Andrew McCutchen, who was 0 for 9 through the first two games, went 3 for 4 with a walk, including an RBI single in the third. He also made a catch on the run in shallow right with two runners on to end the fifth in his third game since moving from center. ""I'm ready to hit," McCutchen said. "I got pitches to hit today and more times than not when I swung, I made contact. That's the only difference. That's the main reason I look more aggressive."

3B David Freese hit his first homer of the year in the fifth. He was 1 for 3 with a walk. In the eighth, he took a line drive off the bat of Dansby Swanson off of the lower neck/upper chest area. He was attended to and remained in the game for the rest of Atlanta's at-bat, then left for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eighth. "It was a little sore," he said. "It just kind of tightened up. ... I think I would have ducked if I would have had enough time. It was a top spin shot and it just hopped up and I tried to get a glove to it, but didn't have time." Freese, a native of St. Louis, dismissed it as a minor thing that he could tough his way through like a hockey player. "Upper body discomfort. Playoff time. Go Blues," he said.

RHP Ivan Nova proved last season after coming over in a trade from the Yankees that he can provide some innings, averaging six per start, and he got right back to it in his season debut. He picked up the win, giving up one unearned run in six innings with four strikeouts and no walks. "He had to pitch today. Rolled up his sleeves and went to work," manager Clint Hurdle said.