Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Kuhl got the win in his season debut, but it wasn't an outstanding start. He had to work out of a couple jams in allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked six. "Chad was in a battle tonight, and part of it was the other team, and part of it might have been himself a little bit," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Six free passes. There was a lot of traffic to pitch through."

LHP Tony Watson pitched the ninth and is 2-for-2 in save opportunities. It wasn't perfect, though. With a two-run lead, Atlanta's Freddie Freeman led off the ninth with an infield single. A grounder by Adonis Garcia moved Freeman to second. Watson hit Nick Markakis before getting Brandon Phillips to pop out and striking out Chase d'Arnaud.

LF Gregory Polanco batted cleanup simply because manager Clint Hurdle had a hunch. Polanco made it a good hunch. He went 4-for-4 with a double -- Pittsburgh's only extra-base hit -- and two runs scored. That includes going 3-for-3 against veteran knuckleballer R.A. Dickey. "I just keep my eyes on the ball, pick a good one to hit and put a good swing onto the ball," Polanco said. "I've faced knuckleball pitchers before. You just try to stay short and quick because you can get too aggressive with that ball."

3B David Freese did not start a day after he got drilled with a grounder. He said his collarbone was sore, affecting his swing, but said he would have been available off the bench if needed.

1B John Jaso was given the start because he has experience facing knuckleballers, such as Braves starter R.A. Dickey, manager Clint Hurdle said. Jaso was 0-for-4 with a strikeout and scored a run after reaching on an error. There is no way of knowing, of course, if young 1B Josh Bell would have done any better.